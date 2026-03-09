From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Inside the Bach Family's music room
The Bach household was full of music. In the notebook Johann Sebastian Bach kept for his wife Anna Magdalena, there are movements from the French Suites, showing this music was part of daily life in the Bach family. Pianist Rochelle Sennet plays French Suite No. 1 tonight on WSHU... 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.