Inside the Bach Family's music room

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
pexels.com

The Bach household was full of music. In the notebook Johann Sebastian Bach kept for his wife Anna Magdalena, there are movements from the French Suites, showing this music was part of daily life in the Bach family. Pianist Rochelle Sennet plays French Suite No. 1 tonight on WSHU... 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
