© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Women who are shaping the sound of the movies

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 7, 2026 at 9:17 AM EST
Niko Tavernise / Courtesy of TIFF

March is Women’s History Month, and on this edition of Reel Music we celebrate women who helped shape the sound of the movies.

We’ll hear the haunting score Hildur Guðnadóttir wrote for Joker, along with music by Rachel Portman from Emma and Mica Levi’s striking score for Jackie.

Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino