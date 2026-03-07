From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Women who are shaping the sound of the movies
March is Women’s History Month, and on this edition of Reel Music we celebrate women who helped shape the sound of the movies.
We’ll hear the haunting score Hildur Guðnadóttir wrote for Joker, along with music by Rachel Portman from Emma and Mica Levi’s striking score for Jackie.
Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday night at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.