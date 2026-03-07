Women who are shaping the sound of the movies

March is Women’s History Month, and on this edition of Reel Music we celebrate women who helped shape the sound of the movies.

We’ll hear the haunting score Hildur Guðnadóttir wrote for Joker, along with music by Rachel Portman from Emma and Mica Levi’s striking score for Jackie.

