Lost music, found: Florence Price
It may seem like there’s been an explosion of recordings of Florence Price’s music lately. And there’s a reason. In 2009, a trove of her manuscripts - long thought lost - was discovered in an abandoned house in Illinois, revealing works that had never been widely heard, including her String Quartet No. 2.
