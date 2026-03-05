© 2026 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Lost music, found: Florence Price

Published March 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
It may seem like there’s been an explosion of recordings of Florence Price’s music lately. And there’s a reason. In 2009, a trove of her manuscripts - long thought lost - was discovered in an abandoned house in Illinois, revealing works that had never been widely heard, including her String Quartet No. 2.

Now performers are finally giving this music the attention it deserves. Hear Florence Price’s String Quartet No. 2 tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
