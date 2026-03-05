Lost music, found: Florence Price

It may seem like there’s been an explosion of recordings of Florence Price’s music lately. And there’s a reason. In 2009, a trove of her manuscripts - long thought lost - was discovered in an abandoned house in Illinois, revealing works that had never been widely heard, including her String Quartet No. 2.

Now performers are finally giving this music the attention it deserves.