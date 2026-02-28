© 2026 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Sometimes the third time is NOT the charm

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 28, 2026 at 7:22 AM EST
Warner Bros.

“Quit while you’re ahead.” It’s advice Hollywood almost never takes. Superman III. Jaws 3-D. The Godfather Part III. Proof that sometimes… the third time is NOT the charm. But the music? That’s another story. Hear standout themes from all the sequels we probably didn’t need… on Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
