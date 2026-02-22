© 2026 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Bobby McFerrin sings Vivaldi

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 22, 2026 at 1:29 AM EST

Do you remember the 1988 Bobby McFerrin song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”? The extraordinarily talented and versatile musician’s parents were opera singers – Robert McFerrin Sr. was a regular at the Metropolitan Opera, and his baritone voice was dubbed in for Sidney Poitier in the film version of Porgy and Bess. You can hear Bobby McFerrin Jr. leading the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra while singing one of the cello parts for a Double Concerto by Antonio Vivaldi on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
