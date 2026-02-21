From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The first woman to win the Oscar for Best Score
Rachel Portman made history as the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Score, for her music in Emma. Her scores quietly guide the story, without overpowering it. Hear themes from her film scores, including The Cider House Rules and Julia, on the next Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.