What it means to build a life in a new country

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
In Never Far Away, Bright Sheng reflects on what it means to build a life in a new country while carrying the memory of another. The music holds both distance and connection, a reminder that where you come from is never truly behind you.

Hear Bright Sheng’s Never Far Away tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
