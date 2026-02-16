© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

One of the most demanding works ever written for piano

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Andrew Garn
/
courtesy of the artist

Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 has a reputation. It’s one of the most demanding works ever written for piano because it's relentless in its intensity. Stewart Goodyear is a phenomenal pianist who’s more than up for the challenge. He once performed all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas in a single day.

Hear him take on Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino