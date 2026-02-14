© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Reel Music - iconic love-story music

Published February 14, 2026
Published February 14, 2026 at 8:28 AM EST
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's
Paramount Pictures
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's

Say Moon River, and most of us think of Breakfast at Tiffany’s right away. The music and the movie are inseparable - the song is the emotional core of the film. You’ll hear Moon River and other iconic love-story music on this week’s Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

