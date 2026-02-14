From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Reel Music - iconic love-story music
Say Moon River, and most of us think of Breakfast at Tiffany’s right away. The music and the movie are inseparable - the song is the emotional core of the film. You’ll hear Moon River and other iconic love-story music on this week’s Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.