From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

'Carmen' has long been a popular choice for figure skaters

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
ABC

Carmen has long been a popular choice for figure skaters in competition. In 1988, Katarina Witt and Debi Thomas both famously skated to its music at the Winter Olympics. That’s because Georges Bizet’s Carmen can be many things at once - passionate, defiant, seductive, and tragic - depending on who’s telling the story. Hear what all the fuss is about tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
