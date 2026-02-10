Carmen has long been a popular choice for figure skaters in competition. In 1988, Katarina Witt and Debi Thomas both famously skated to its music at the Winter Olympics. That’s because Georges Bizet’s Carmen can be many things at once - passionate, defiant, seductive, and tragic - depending on who’s telling the story. Hear what all the fuss is about tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

