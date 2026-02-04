From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Celebrate getting over the hump
It’s Wednesday. You’ve powered through the long meetings, the inbox, the whole first half of the week. Time to celebrate getting over the hump with a little musical victory lap.
Tonight on WSHU, hear The Organ Symphony by Camille Saint-Saëns. It's got a bold, soaring finale that feels like crossing the finish line.
Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.