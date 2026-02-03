From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The legacy of Congo Square
Beginning in the late 1700s, enslaved Africans gathered on Sundays at Congo Square in New Orleans. It became one of the most important cultural sites in American music history, a place where dancing, drumming, and African musical traditions lived on.
American composer Henry Gilbert drew on that powerful legacy in The Dance in Place Congo. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.