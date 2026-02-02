From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Find your moment of calm
Tonight on WSHU - two pieces, from different centuries, both offering a moment of stillness and comfort.
Gustav Holst’s Venus from The Planets feels like a deep breath after a long day. Peace by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery is a quiet, reflective work shaped by hope and healing in uncertain times.
Find your moment of calm tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.