© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Find your moment of calm

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 2, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Erol Ahmed
/
Unsplash

Tonight on WSHU - two pieces, from different centuries, both offering a moment of stillness and comfort.

Gustav Holst’s Venus from The Planets feels like a deep breath after a long day. Peace by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery is a quiet, reflective work shaped by hope and healing in uncertain times.

Find your moment of calm tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino