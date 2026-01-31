© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Maurice Jarre’s wide-ranging film music

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Paramount Pictures

Maurice Jarre helped define epic cinema with Oscar-winning scores for Lawrence of Arabia and A Passage to India. He also created quiet intensity in modern stories like Ghost and Fatal Attraction. Hear Maurice Jarre’s wide-ranging film music on Reel Music — Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
