Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays Elgar’s deeply reflective cello concerto
Before World War I, Edward Elgar’s music often sounded confident and grand.
But the war changed him. Facing illness, the loss of friends, and an uncertain world, Elgar turned inward when he wrote his Cello Concerto. Hear Sheku Kanneh-Mason's take on it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.