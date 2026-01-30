© 2026 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays Elgar’s deeply reflective cello concerto

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Todd Rosenberg Photography
/
courtesy of the artist

Before World War I, Edward Elgar’s music often sounded confident and grand.
But the war changed him. Facing illness, the loss of friends, and an uncertain world, Elgar turned inward when he wrote his Cello Concerto. Hear Sheku Kanneh-Mason's take on it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
