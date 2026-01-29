From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Music perfect for winding down your day
Settle into your evening with great music on WSHU. Tonight, hear the rolling waves of Debussy’s La Mer, the joyful energy of Handel’s Water Music Suite No. 1, and the deep emotion of Coleridge-Taylor’s Deep River. Music perfect for winding down your day. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.