Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Music perfect for winding down your day

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Britt Gaiser
/
Unsplash

Settle into your evening with great music on WSHU. Tonight, hear the rolling waves of Debussy’s La Mer, the joyful energy of Handel’s Water Music Suite No. 1, and the deep emotion of Coleridge-Taylor’s Deep River. Music perfect for winding down your day. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
