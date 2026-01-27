© 2026 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

We keep the birthday party going

Tonight, the celebration of Mozart’s birthday continues with one of his most joyful works - the Serenade No. 7, often called the Haffner Serenade. Mozart wrote it for a grand Salzburg wedding, and you can hear the festive spirit throughout... from bright fanfares to graceful dances. We keep the birthday party going tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
