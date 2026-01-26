From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
When familiar melodies tell a new story
Taking a melody people already know and hearing it in a new way has a long tradition in classical music. In Florence Price’s Five Folk Songs, the tunes are African American spirituals many listeners will recognize, songs passed down through churches, classrooms, and family gatherings.
Listen for music that feels instantly recognizable and unmistakably American.
Hear Florence Price’s Five Folk Songs tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.