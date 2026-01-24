© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Boldly go across the Star Trek universe

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Sarah Coulter/Paramount+

Space, the final frontier. This week on Reel Music, we boldly go across the Star Trek universe, from the small screen to the silver screen. Hear themes from the films, plus music from Picard, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Set a course for Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
