We know Braille as a system of writing for the blind, but it was created for music, too.

Louis Braille was a musician as well as a scholar, and his system made it possible to read and write music by touch. This weekend on Sunday Baroque, hear music by Baroque-era composers who were blind or visually impaired. Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.