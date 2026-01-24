© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Baroque-era composers who were blind or visually impaired

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 24, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST
Ramona
/
Unsplash

We know Braille as a system of writing for the blind, but it was created for music, too.
Louis Braille was a musician as well as a scholar, and his system made it possible to read and write music by touch. This weekend on Sunday Baroque, hear music by Baroque-era composers who were blind or visually impaired. Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
