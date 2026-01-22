From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The First Family of the Guitar
They’re known as Los Romeros, the First Family of the Guitar—father Celedonio Romero, joined by his three sons, playing with a unity that only comes from a lifetime of making music together. Hear Los Romeros in Concierto Andaluz by Joaquín Rodrigo, written especially for four guitars... tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.