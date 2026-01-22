© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The First Family of the Guitar

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
courtesy of the artist

They’re known as Los Romeros, the First Family of the Guitar—father Celedonio Romero, joined by his three sons, playing with a unity that only comes from a lifetime of making music together. Hear Los Romeros in Concierto Andaluz by Joaquín Rodrigo, written especially for four guitars... tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
