Folk traditions on a symphonic scale

Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 helped introduce Swedish orchestral music to the world. Written in 1903 by Hugo Alfvén, it showed international audiences that Sweden had a distinct musical voice of its own. And instead of using folk melodies as decoration, Alfvén built the entire piece from them, shaping traditional Swedish tunes into a full-scale orchestral work. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.