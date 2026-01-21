© 2026 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Folk traditions on a symphonic scale

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 helped introduce Swedish orchestral music to the world. Written in 1903 by Hugo Alfvén, it showed international audiences that Sweden had a distinct musical voice of its own. And instead of using folk melodies as decoration, Alfvén built the entire piece from them, shaping traditional Swedish tunes into a full-scale orchestral work. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
