A brother making music with his sister

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote his Divertimento No. 11 for someone who was every bit his musical equal - his sister, Nannerl. They grew up playing side by side, and it reflects that shared life in music: relaxed, playful, and full of easy conversation.

