Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A brother making music with his sister

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote his Divertimento No. 11 for someone who was every bit his musical equal - his sister, Nannerl. They grew up playing side by side, and it reflects that shared life in music: relaxed, playful, and full of easy conversation.

Tonight, hear Mozart as a brother making music with his sister, in the Divertimento No. 11 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
