Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Ontario Pops Orchestra is 'Breaking Barriers'

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 17, 2026 at 7:27 PM EST
courtesy of the artist

Breaking Barriers is a 2022 album featuring Carlos Bastidas leading Ontario Pops Orchestra in concertos played by several outstanding young soloists. One of them is a Cuban violinist who has performed and competed all over the world, and is now based in Canada. You’ll hear her remarkable artistry on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona