Ontario Pops Orchestra is 'Breaking Barriers'
Breaking Barriers is a 2022 album featuring Carlos Bastidas leading Ontario Pops Orchestra in concertos played by several outstanding young soloists. One of them is a Cuban violinist who has performed and competed all over the world, and is now based in Canada. You’ll hear her remarkable artistry on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.