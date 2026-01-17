© 2026 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Hitchcock and the sound of suspense

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Vertigo, 1958
Universal Pictures
Vertigo, 1958

On Reel Music, we explore orchestral themes from cinema’s most memorable films. This week, we focus on the music that defined Alfred Hitchcock’s cinematic world.

With Hitchcock, a few notes are all it takes. The music brings the images rushing back… a spiral staircase, a packed concert hall, or that iconic shower scene.

It’s the sound of suspense on Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
