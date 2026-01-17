Hitchcock and the sound of suspense

On Reel Music, we explore orchestral themes from cinema’s most memorable films. This week, we focus on the music that defined Alfred Hitchcock’s cinematic world.

With Hitchcock, a few notes are all it takes. The music brings the images rushing back… a spiral staircase, a packed concert hall, or that iconic shower scene.

