Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

An America still in the process of becoming

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Taylor Brandon
/
Unsplash

Aaron Copland set out to write music that captured an America still in the process of becoming. He deliberately turned to a frontier story, using real cowboy tunes to depict ordinary people and the open spaces of the American West.

Tonight, hear the piece that consciously shaped an American musical voice: Billy the Kid Ballet Suite...on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
