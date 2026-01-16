From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
An America still in the process of becoming
Aaron Copland set out to write music that captured an America still in the process of becoming. He deliberately turned to a frontier story, using real cowboy tunes to depict ordinary people and the open spaces of the American West.
