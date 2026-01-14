From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Small in scale, rich in sound
Many classical works pick up nicknames over time, often just to help us tell them apart. Franz Schubert’s “Little Symphony” earned its name for a simple reason: Schubert later wrote another, larger symphony in the same key. So this one became the "Little" not as a judgment, but as a distinction.
Listen for Schubert's Symphony No 3 - "The Little" - tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.