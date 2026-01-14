Small in scale, rich in sound

Many classical works pick up nicknames over time, often just to help us tell them apart. Franz Schubert’s “Little Symphony” earned its name for a simple reason: Schubert later wrote another, larger symphony in the same key. So this one became the "Little" not as a judgment, but as a distinction.

Listen for Schubert's Symphony No 3 - "The Little" - tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.