Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Just the right mood for a Sunday morning

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 11, 2026 at 12:22 AM EST
If one of your new year’s resolutions was to spend less time stressing out and more time relaxing and doing things you enjoy with people you care about, you’ll appreciate the music on Sunday Baroque. It’s soothing and refined, and sets just the right mood whether you’re kicking back with the Sunday newspaper, enjoying a leisurely brunch, or heading off to church. Relax this weekend with Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
