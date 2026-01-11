Just the right mood for a Sunday morning

If one of your new year’s resolutions was to spend less time stressing out and more time relaxing and doing things you enjoy with people you care about, you’ll appreciate the music on Sunday Baroque. It’s soothing and refined, and sets just the right mood whether you’re kicking back with the Sunday newspaper, enjoying a leisurely brunch, or heading off to church. Relax this weekend with Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.