You’re invited to a film-score feast—no reservation required. Dig into savory themes from Ratatouille, enjoy the richly spiced score of Like Water for Chocolate, and settle in with the warm, welcoming music of Babette’s Feast. Reel Music is your weekly escape into the movies, celebrating great film scores. Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

