From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

You’re invited to a film-score feast

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 10, 2026 at 7:24 AM EST
Nordisk Films

You’re invited to a film-score feast—no reservation required. Dig into savory themes from Ratatouille, enjoy the richly spiced score of Like Water for Chocolate, and settle in with the warm, welcoming music of Babette’s Feast. Reel Music is your weekly escape into the movies, celebrating great film scores. Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
