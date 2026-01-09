From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Clara Schumann: confident and expressive
She was a prodigy. A touring virtuoso. A working artist supporting a family, on her own terms. Clara Schumann lived at the center of 19th-century music.
Her Piano Concerto, written while she was still a teenager, tells you exactly who she was: confident, expressive, and unafraid to claim the spotlight.
