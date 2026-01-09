© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Clara Schumann: confident and expressive

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Clara Schumann circa 1850
Franz Hanfstaengl
/
public domain
Clara Schumann circa 1850

She was a prodigy. A touring virtuoso. A working artist supporting a family, on her own terms. Clara Schumann lived at the center of 19th-century music.

Her Piano Concerto, written while she was still a teenager, tells you exactly who she was: confident, expressive, and unafraid to claim the spotlight.

Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino