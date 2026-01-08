© 2026 WSHU
An unmistakably American sound

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 8, 2026
What makes Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 stand out is how unmistakably American it sounds. It takes the traditional symphony and fills it with rhythms and melodies rooted in American life—spirituals, folk traditions, and a sense of forward motion all its own.
Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
