An unmistakably American sound
What makes Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 stand out is how unmistakably American it sounds. It takes the traditional symphony and fills it with rhythms and melodies rooted in American life—spirituals, folk traditions, and a sense of forward motion all its own.
