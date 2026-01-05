Take a moment to look up

As we ease into the rhythm of a new year, tonight’s music turns our attention skyward. You’ll hear celestial landmarks like Holst’s The Planets, Dvořák’s Song to the Moon, and Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, along with more music inspired by the stargazing.

It’s an evening for slowing down, settling back in, and reconnecting, with music that invites you to pause and wonder. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.