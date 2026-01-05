© 2026 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Take a moment to look up

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Julie Freddino

As we ease into the rhythm of a new year, tonight’s music turns our attention skyward. You’ll hear celestial landmarks like Holst’s The Planets, Dvořák’s Song to the Moon, and Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, along with more music inspired by the stargazing.

It’s an evening for slowing down, settling back in, and reconnecting, with music that invites you to pause and wonder. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
