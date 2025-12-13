The holiday season can be stressful … so this weekend, unplug from all that and treat yourself to some musical stress relief! You can recharge by listening to some of your FAVORITE music from the baroque – greatest hits to draw you in, put a smile on your face, and a song in your heart. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.