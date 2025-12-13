© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Treat yourself to some musical stress relief

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 13, 2025 at 11:33 PM EST
Aparte Music

The holiday season can be stressful … so this weekend, unplug from all that and treat yourself to some musical stress relief! You can recharge by listening to some of your FAVORITE music from the baroque – greatest hits to draw you in, put a smile on your face, and a song in your heart. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
