Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The world of Jerry Goldsmith

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 22, 2025 at 9:07 AM EST
Paramount

Jerry Goldsmith had a knack for reinventing his sound from film to film. Reel Music celebrates the soundtracks that shape our favorite movies. This week, you’ll hear the raw, percussive edge of Planet of the Apes, the shadowy world of Chinatown, plus more from Jerry Goldsmith’s remarkable body of work. Reel Music, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
