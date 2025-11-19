From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The piano as both a “singing instrument” and a “percussive engine”
Adolphus Hailstork is one of America’s most respected living composers. He once said he wanted his First Piano Concerto to show the piano as both a “singing instrument” and a “percussive engine.” Hear the full range of that vision in his Piano Concerto No. 1 tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.