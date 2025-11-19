© 2025 WSHU
The piano as both a “singing instrument” and a “percussive engine”

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Adolphus Hailstork is one of America’s most respected living composers. He once said he wanted his First Piano Concerto to show the piano as both a “singing instrument” and a “percussive engine.” Hear the full range of that vision in his Piano Concerto No. 1 tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
