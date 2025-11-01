From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Have fun storming the castle
Quests come in all forms: treasure hunts, space rescues, a very daring wedding crash.Listen to Reel Music this week - and have fun storming the castle - with epic themes from Indiana Jones, Star Wars, and The Princess Bride.
Reel Music, your soundtrack to the movies we love… Saturday night at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU.