Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A vital part of our local arts community

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
New Haven Symphony Orchestra

We’ve been celebrating local musicians all day for Public Radio Music Day — and the music keeps going tonight. Hear performances by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, and Orchestra Lumos — each one a vital part of our local arts community.
Join us for an evening of local and essential music, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights New Haven Symphony OrchestraBridgehampton Chamber Music FestivalOrchestra Lumos
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
