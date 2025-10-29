From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A vital part of our local arts community
We’ve been celebrating local musicians all day for Public Radio Music Day — and the music keeps going tonight. Hear performances by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, and Orchestra Lumos — each one a vital part of our local arts community.
Join us for an evening of local and essential music, tonight on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.