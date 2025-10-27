They’ve been making music together their whole lives - flutist Demarre McGill and clarinetist Anthony McGill are brothers who know exactly how to finish each other’s phrases. In Joel Puckett’s Concerto Duo, that sibling bond shines through - playful, tender, and full of energy. Hear the McGill brothers in Concerto Duo tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and streaming on the WSHU app.