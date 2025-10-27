© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Sibling bond shines through

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 27, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
Anthony (left) and Demarre (right) McGill
Grant Park Music Festival
Anthony (left) and Demarre (right) McGill

They’ve been making music together their whole lives - flutist Demarre McGill and clarinetist Anthony McGill are brothers who know exactly how to finish each other’s phrases. In Joel Puckett’s Concerto Duo, that sibling bond shines through - playful, tender, and full of energy. Hear the McGill brothers in Concerto Duo tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and streaming on the WSHU app.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino