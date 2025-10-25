Halloween is next week -- and it’s commonly celebrated with kids trick-or-treating door-to-door, haunted houses and costume parades. But in ancient times, the occasion was observed as the eve of the new year – a time when the worlds of the living and the dead overlapped. This weekend, you’ll hear a sneaky, creepy concerto by Antonio Vivaldi, as well as an iconic piece of horror-movie music. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.