Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

An iconic piece of horror-movie music

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 25, 2025 at 11:19 PM EDT
Halloween is next week -- and it’s commonly celebrated with kids trick-or-treating door-to-door, haunted houses and costume parades. But in ancient times, the occasion was observed as the eve of the new year – a time when the worlds of the living and the dead overlapped. This weekend, you’ll hear a sneaky, creepy concerto by Antonio Vivaldi, as well as an iconic piece of horror-movie music. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
