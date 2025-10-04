From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Basil Poledouris gives us the soundtrack to adventure
From the open seas of The Hunt for Red October to the futuristic streets of Robocop, Basil Poledouris gives us the soundtrack to adventure. This week on Reel Music, enjoy an hour of his most powerful film scores. Listen Saturday night at 9 and Sunday at 6 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.