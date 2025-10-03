© 2025 WSHU
Gateways explores the rich legacy of Black composers across the 20th century

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 3, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Azzura Primavera

Gateways Radio celebrates music without limits. We explore the rich legacy of Black composers across the 20th century, with works by William Grant Still, Jessie Montgomery, Errollyn Wallen, and William Levi Dawson. Listen tonight at 9 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
