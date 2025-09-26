© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

An African American Spiritual reimagined in the style of Bach

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
Gateways Festival Orchestra
Gateways Music Festival
Gateways Festival Orchestra

Gateways Radio celebrates music without limits. Tonight at 9, Gateways musicians engage with works rooted in the Western tradition—Clara Schumann, Dvořák, Joseph Bologne, and an African American Spiritual reimagined in the style of Bach. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
