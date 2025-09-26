From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
An African American Spiritual reimagined in the style of Bach
Gateways Radio celebrates music without limits. Tonight at 9, Gateways musicians engage with works rooted in the Western tradition—Clara Schumann, Dvořák, Joseph Bologne, and an African American Spiritual reimagined in the style of Bach. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.