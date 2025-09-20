© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Reel Music shines the spotlight on Hispanic and Latin American composers

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Warner Bros.

The pulse-racing Mission Impossible theme. The heartbreaking score for Brokeback Mountain. The dreamlike world of Pan’s Labyrinth. This week, Reel Music shines the spotlight on Hispanic and Latin American composers whose music has left a permanent mark on the movies. Tune in Saturday night at 9 or Sunday at 6, on WSHU.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
