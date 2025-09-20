From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Reel Music shines the spotlight on Hispanic and Latin American composers
The pulse-racing Mission Impossible theme. The heartbreaking score for Brokeback Mountain. The dreamlike world of Pan’s Labyrinth. This week, Reel Music shines the spotlight on Hispanic and Latin American composers whose music has left a permanent mark on the movies. Tune in Saturday night at 9 or Sunday at 6, on WSHU.