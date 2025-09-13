From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Oscar-winning legend Ennio Morricone
Gunfights in the desert. Whispered prayers in a cathedral. A boy’s wide-eyed wonder at the movies. This week on Reel Music, experience the Oscar-winning legend who scored them all - Ennio Morricone. Reel Music is your weekend retreat into cinema’s greatest music. Tune in Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. on WSHU.