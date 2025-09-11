© 2025 WSHU
The sea has inspired artists for centuries

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Kevin Puts’ Seven Seascapes paints the sea in music... sometimes calm and shimmering, sometimes vast and mysterious. Each movement captures a different mood of the ocean, reminding us why the sea has inspired artists for centuries. Experience Seven Seascapes tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.
