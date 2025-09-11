From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The sea has inspired artists for centuries
Kevin Puts’ Seven Seascapes paints the sea in music... sometimes calm and shimmering, sometimes vast and mysterious. Each movement captures a different mood of the ocean, reminding us why the sea has inspired artists for centuries. Experience Seven Seascapes tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.