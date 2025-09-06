© 2025 WSHU
Gateways Radio: the ongoing journey toward hope

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 6, 2025 at 10:24 PM EDT
Gateways Radio, the concert series celebrating the artistry of musicians of African descent, opens its new season with a powerful work by Edgar Redmond. Transition in Black reflects on struggle, resilience, and the ongoing journey toward hope.

Hear Transition in Black, and more on Gateways Radio, Sunday at 1 p.m., with an encore Friday night at 9, on 91.1, 107.5, and the WSHU music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
