Gateways Radio: the ongoing journey toward hope

Gateways Radio, the concert series celebrating the artistry of musicians of African descent, opens its new season with a powerful work by Edgar Redmond. Transition in Black reflects on struggle, resilience, and the ongoing journey toward hope.

Hear Transition in Black, and more on Gateways Radio, Sunday at 1 p.m., with an encore Friday night at 9, on 91.1, 107.5, and the WSHU music stream.