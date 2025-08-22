© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Carnegie Hall Live: The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 22, 2025 at 7:54 PM EDT
©2025 Chris Lee
/
Carnegie Hall Live

WSHU gives you the best seat in the house for Carnegie Hall Live.

Missed last week’s concert with The Philadelphia Orchestra … or just want to hear it again? Catch the encore tonight at 8.

Tomorrow, The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra takes the stage to perform symphonies by Antonin Dvorak and William Dawson.

Catch the broadcast Saturday at 2 p.m. on 91.1, or stream it on the WSHU app.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino