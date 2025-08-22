Carnegie Hall Live: The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra

WSHU gives you the best seat in the house for Carnegie Hall Live.

Missed last week’s concert with The Philadelphia Orchestra … or just want to hear it again? Catch the encore tonight at 8.

Tomorrow, The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra takes the stage to perform symphonies by Antonin Dvorak and William Dawson.

Catch the broadcast Saturday at 2 p.m. on 91.1, or stream it on the WSHU app.