From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

After a long day, take a moment to exhale.

Published July 30, 2025
After a long day, take a moment to exhale. Carlos Guastavino’s Cantilenas Argentinas y Final offers gentle melodies, rooted in the folk traditions of Argentina—music that soothes, sways, and restores. Performed by Camerata Bariloche, it’s a warm, graceful close to a full day. Unwind with WSHU, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
