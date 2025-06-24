© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

The joy of childhood in ten miniature musical scenes

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
Playful, charming, and full of imagination — Georges Bizet’s Children’s Games captures the joy of childhood in ten miniature musical scenes. From blind man's bluff to soap bubbles, it’s a lighthearted retreat into simpler times. Tune in and let your inner kid come out to play, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
