From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
The joy of childhood in ten miniature musical scenes
Playful, charming, and full of imagination — Georges Bizet’s Children’s Games captures the joy of childhood in ten miniature musical scenes. From blind man's bluff to soap bubbles, it’s a lighthearted retreat into simpler times. Tune in and let your inner kid come out to play, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.