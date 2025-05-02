© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Where we’re going, we don’t need roads... just a great soundtrack.

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published May 2, 2025 at 11:58 PM EDT
Universal

Ready for a trip through time? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads... just a great soundtrack. We’ll fire up the flux capacitor with Back to the Future, drift through the stars with Interstellar, and race across the centuries with The Time Machine. Catch a ride Saturday night on Reel Music at 9 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
